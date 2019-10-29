Adventure & Treasure Await on the Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown”

Adventurer and avid explorer Josh Gates takes viewers around the globe investigating the greatest legends in history. And now, a case Josh has been chasing for year has been solved, right in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

After two adventures chasing buried treasure from Byron Preiss’ 1982 treasure hunt, The Secret, Josh meets up with Boston local Jason Krupat, and the two embark on a legendary journey to uncover the famed treasure in an all-new episode of Expedition Unknown, airing Wednesday, October 30th at 8 a.m. central on Discovery Channel.

