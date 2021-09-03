Advancements In Prostate Cancer Treatment With Urology Austin

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Texas has always had a big hand in the country's space exploration, but with new startups dedicated to exploring what's beyond Earth's atmosphere, the Lone Star State is leading the country's continued effort.

Elon Musk moved much of his SpaceX operation to South Texas, Jeff Bezos has Blue Origin in Van Horn near El Paso and a bunch of space tech startups with a combined venture capital total of $6 billion are fueling more growth.