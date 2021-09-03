Advancements In Prostate Cancer Treatment With Urology Austin

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and David Phillips, M.D. joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at their Radam Lane office.

Dr. Phillips discussed prostate cancer, advancements in prostate cancer treatments, options available including Androgen Deprivation Therapy, and more.

For more information, visit UrologyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Urology Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss