Advanced Veterinary Care for Your Pets at Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital

Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital provides referral services in Surgery, Internal Medicine Emergency Care, Allergy & Dermatology, Neurology, Rehabilitation & Conditioning and Canine Sports Therapy. All departments of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital interact together to provide your pet with the best care possible in a “team approach” partnered with your family veterinarian. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital is located in South Austin, Northwest Austin and Round Rock. Find them at ctvseh.com or call them at 512-892-9038.

Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

