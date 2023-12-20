Suzie Chase, Community Affairs Officer, and adorable dog named ‘Torgito‘ from Austin Pets Alive! joined Rosie at Studio 512.

He is a 9 1/2 year old pit bull mix dog who is heartworm positive and he has a skin condition. He was living in another shelter when Austin Pets Alive! was asked to take him in and treat him for his medical conditions.

Torgito was a ‘greeter’ in the adoption office over the weekend.

You can learn more about adopting Torgito and other available animals by heading to AustinPetsAlive.org.