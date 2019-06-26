Adopt Paradise: A Catahoula Leopard Dog from Austin Dog Rescue

This week’s furry pal is Paradise, brought to us by Edward Flores with Austin Dog Rescue.

Paradise is a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who uses her doggy door and is crate trained.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested and is on monthly preventative. She enjoys her walks and behaves well on the leash.

Austin Dog Rescue’s mission is to end the cycle of homeless animals by saving dogs from Central Texas Shelter that have no hope of a better life, encouraging our community to spay and neuter their pets, and providing education and resources to help pets live a long and healthy life. Austin Dog Rescue is an all-volunteer foster home based 501c3 non-profit.

