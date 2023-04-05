From Austin Animal Center, meet this sweet & goofy girl, Nia! Volunteers love taking her out because she’s guaranteed to make you laugh and give you the sweetest kisses. She loves to roll around on the couch & dog beds and in her true goofy fashion, sometimes she rolls right off of the couch! But she pops right back and gets right back into her puzzles, getting pets (she’ll plop herself right between your legs for some!), or maybe even some more rolls.

A volunteer took Nia on an outing and discovered that Nia absolutely loved exploring new areas – she’d be an amazing walking/trail/adventure buddy. Come meet sweet girl Nia today!

Learn more about Austin Animal Center here.