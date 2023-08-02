Brisket is 2 years old and comes in at a loveable 80 pounds.
Just like his name suggests, Brisket is a flavorful guy that prefers to take life at a “low and slow” pace!
Brisket is very easy to walk and loves being right next to his people while taking a stroll.
Brisket is very affectionate and loves receiving all the pets and booty scratches!
Brisket also loves showing off his “sit” command for a treat and seems to be eager to learn more!
Spend a little bit of time with Brisket and your heart will be melted by his kind eyes and sweet face.
Brisket has had a rough past but is looking to put that behind him and find his forever family!
Brisket has experience with other dogs and would do best in a home with adults and respectful teenagers.
SHELTER HAPPENINGS:
Adoption fees are waived for the month of August for all shelter animals
Save the date: Clear the Shelters event at AAC will be Saturday August 26
We always need loving foster homes! With this heat, dogs would love to be in a home!
Learn more at https://www.austintexas.gov/austin-animal-center