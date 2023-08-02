Brisket is 2 years old and comes in at a loveable 80 pounds.

Just like his name suggests, Brisket is a flavorful guy that prefers to take life at a “low and slow” pace!

Brisket is very easy to walk and loves being right next to his people while taking a stroll.

Brisket is very affectionate and loves receiving all the pets and booty scratches!

Brisket also loves showing off his “sit” command for a treat and seems to be eager to learn more!

Spend a little bit of time with Brisket and your heart will be melted by his kind eyes and sweet face.

Brisket has had a rough past but is looking to put that behind him and find his forever family!

Brisket has experience with other dogs and would do best in a home with adults and respectful teenagers.

SHELTER HAPPENINGS:

Adoption fees are waived for the month of August for all shelter animals

Save the date: Clear the Shelters event at AAC will be Saturday August 26

We always need loving foster homes! With this heat, dogs would love to be in a home!

Learn more at https://www.austintexas.gov/austin-animal-center