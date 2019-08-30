Adopt A New Best Friend? Tips For Making The Transition Great from Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital

Adopting a dog is a fun and exciting time, but the first 30 days are critical to making sure your new family member is safe and secure. After you’ve adopted a pet, adjusting to a routine can be a challenge. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital has a few tips on how to make your furry friend comfortable in their new home.

Here are three things you should keep in mind to make sure your transition is as smooth as possible:

Number One: Provide Enrichment For Your New Dog

Make sure there are dog toys available to give your new pet a positive outlet for their energy. Interactive toys have a big influence on your dog’s mental health.

Number Two: Get Moving

Ideally, walk your dog a couple times every day and do it around the same time each day to establish a routine.

Number Three: Be Patient

New dog owners sometimes say they don’t see their dog’s true personality until several weeks after adoption.

Your dog may be a bit uneasy at first as he gets to know you. Be patient and understanding and your new pet’s personality will blossom.

