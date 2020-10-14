Adeina Anderson Shares Spooky Ideas For DIY Halloween Fun In Your Backyard

We were joined once again with Shelly Wiegand from M Robinson Fine Jewelers. I understand you are a proud sponsor of the Amazing Women Alliance & their 5th Annual AWA Virtual Breast Cancer Event!

We are a very proud sponsor, I'm joined today by my dear friends Darlene and Cherie. Darlene please share with us your passion for AWA. AMAZING Women Alliance is a group of Amazing women, sharing, networking caring and supporting each other on their journey to success. Even during this CRAZY COVID times, we continuing to lead and give back! Our goal is to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise additional funds to support and help our local breast cancer patients heal in comfort and dignity! Breast cancer doesn't stop and neither does AWA! #AWACARES