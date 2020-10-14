Adeina Anderson Shares Spooky Ideas For DIY Halloween Fun In Your Backyard

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined us to share some easy and budget friendly ways to turn your backyard into a Halloween Haven. Check out the segment above to see some of her creations come to life and check below for details on supplies and instructions.

Ghoulish Can Toss

Items Needed

  • 10 Cans – you can use all the same size or different sizes, as long as they stack correctly
  • Deco Art Paint – Orange, black, white, green,
  • Wiggle eyes
  • Hot glue gun
  • 2 Paper towels
  • Sponge brush
  • 1 Sheet of black felt
  • Black pipe cleaners

Directions

  1. Have fun with this. Paint the pumpkin cans orange.
  2. Paint the bats, cats, spiders, and Dracula black.
  3. Use the white paint for the mummy and ghost white.
  4. Paint the witch and Frankenstein green.
  5. Add wiggle eyes or paint eyes on the characters.
  6. Use the black felt to cut out cat ears, bat wings and a witch hat.
  7. To create the witch hat, cut a circle, bigger than the can, and take a square of the black felt to roll and create a withes hat. Glue the roll to the circle for the hat.
  8. Using the pipe cleaners, cut whiskers for the cat and legs for the spider.
  9. Paint the head of the witch and Frankenstein with black paint for hair.
  10. Stack the cans and use the whiffle balls to knock them down.

Pumpkin Golf

Items Needed

  • 1 Large Styrofoam Pumpkin
  • Steak knife, or something to cut the pumpkin
  • 1 Sheet of red felt
  • Plastic golf balls

Directions

  1. Cut a large hole for the mouth, this is what you will golf into.
  2. Create the eyes and the nose by cutting them out of the pumpkin.
  3. Make a tongue out of the felt.
  4. Place the felt tongue into the mouth of the pumpkin so it is hanging out.
  5. Put the golf ball into the mouth.

Candy Glove

Items Needed

  • Clear plastic gloves
  • Candy
  • Halloween ribbon

Directions

  1. Open the glove and fill it with candy.
  2. Put the thinner candy in the finger spaces.
  3. Tie the top off with the Halloween ribbon.

Halloween T-Shirt Costume

Items Needed

  • T-Shirts – orange, white, black, any color you have or want to buy
  • Felt – black for pumpkin or ghost
  • Hot glue or fabric paint

Directions

  1. Cut circles out of the black felt for the eyes and mouth of the pumpkin and the ghost.
  2. Hot glue or use the fabric glue to adhere the eyes and mouth to the T-shirt.

Witch Ring Toss

Items Needed

  • Witches hat (Amazon)
  • Card board or card stock
  • Scissors
  • Deco Art paint – orange and white
  • Sponge brush

Directions

  1. Cut rings out of the card stock big enough to fit over the witches hat.
  2. Place the hats in a row or scattered out.
  3. Throw the rings and the one who gets the most rings around the hats wins.
  4. For more history on Memorial Day, I love the History channel and found this great article on their website https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/memorial-day-history

For more DIY ideas you can go to CreativeLifestyles.tv and make sure to give Adeina a follow on social media at @AdeinaAnderson

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss