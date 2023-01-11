Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles joined Steph and Rosie with ideas to help get 2023 off to a great start!

Creating A Vision Board

Vision boards don’t have to be done before the 1st of the year. I suggest that you start your board after the 1st of January and add on to it all year long. That way the pressure is off in the beginning, and you can be excited about what you are doing all year.

Items Needed

Cork Board – Go As Big As You Have Space For

Glue Dots

Magazines

Stickers

Pictures

Directions

This is all you, cut out pictures from magazines of things you want to achieve this year. Use stickers to highlight the goals you make for the year. Print or make copies of pictures of things you want to do, and places you want to go. Place all of these items on the cork board with the glue dots. There is no wrong way to put them on the board. Just be sure to leave space to add more items as the year goes on. For an added incentive, take pictures of yourself accomplishing your goals, it’s a great way to create a scrapbook of your accomplishments, even if you just put them in a journal.

How To Create A Gratitude Journal Or Jar

I plan to be grateful for everything this year, but I don’t want to forget all the great things that happen. I am creating a gratitude journal and a thankful jar. That way I can look back on both of them and see all the amazing things that happened throughout the year.

Items Needed

A Great Journal, Like The Erin Condren Line Of Journals

A Large Mason Jar

Paint Or Ribbon To Decorate The Jar

A Good Pen

Scrap Paper

Directions

Have fun, if you are having fun then that is the first step to being grateful. Take 5 minutes a day to write down in your journal something you are grateful for that day. If you are doing the thankful jar, set squares of paper and a pen next to the jar in an easy to get at place so you can write down what you are grateful for each day and place it in the jar. At the end of the year, dump out your jar and read all the amazing things that happened to you throughout the year.

Create A Year Of Life Planning

From meal planning and diets, to exercise, to having fun on a budget, I will share how to get excited and not give up on any of these at the end of January. You don’t have to spend a fortune to live a great life, I will share some of my secrets to saving for the big things and enjoying the little things. Resolutions are fun, but goals are attainable. And if you set goals that are SMART, you are more likely to achieve them.

Items Needed

Recipes – they are everywhere, take a day to google things you like that don’t take all day to create. I will have some great recipes on my website that are yummy, healthy, and easy to create.

Workouts – Don’t feel bad if you don’t know how to work out, take a 30-minute walk, or just lay on the floor and stretch for 20 minutes. The point is get moving, you’ll be surprised how amazing you feel after a short hike or walk around the block.

Having Fun – You don’t have to break the bank to have fun, see below for ways to save on day trips and outings.

Directions