Add Some Sparkle & Flair To Your Turkey Day With DIY Ideas From Creative Lifestyles With Adeina

Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph and Rosie to share some easy, affordable and creative ways to add some flair to your table this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving DIY Ideas

DIY Centerpiece

Items Needed

  • Wood Circles
  • Twine Pumpkins – See Instructions Below
  • Burlap Table Runner – See Instructions Below
  • Pinecones
  • White Pumpkins
  • Candle Holders
  • Candles

Instructions

  1. Lay the table runner out in the middle of the table.
  2. Place the wood circles on each end.
  3. Fill the middle of the table runner with the pumpkins, candle holders and candles, twine pumpkins, and pinecones.

Twine Pumpkins

Items Needed

  • Roll Of Twine
  • Hot Glue Gun
  • Cinnamon Stick

Instructions

  1. Wrap the twine around your fingers 10 times.
  2. Tie a piece of twine around the wrapped bunch.
  3. Create 6 of these.
  4. Hot glue the bunches around the cinnamon stick and press firmly together to create the pumpkin.

Burlap Table Runner

Items Needed

  • Rolled Burlap
  • Deco Art Paint – Black
  • Scissors

Instructions

  1. Cut the burlap a little shorter than the table.
  2. Trace or freehand the words Happy Thanksgiving on each end of the table runner.
  3. Paint in the letters to make them thicker.
  4. Pull a little string out of the burlap to fray the edges.

Place Settings Done 3 Ways

Glitter Leaf Place Setting

Items Needed

  • Scrapbook Paper or Card Stock
  • Decou Page
  • Glitter
  • Sponge Brush
  • Scissors

Instructions

  1. Cut the leaves out of the scrapbook paper. (See templates for ideas)
  2. Paint the decou page on the outside edges of the leaves.
  3. Pour glitter on the painted part of the leaf.
  4. Write the persons name in the center of the scrapbook paper.

Turkey Clothespin Place Setting

Items Needed

  • Clothespins
  • Scrapbook Paper in Thanksgiving Colors
  • Wiggle Eyes
  • Craft Glue
  • Floral Leaves
  • Hot Glue Gun

Instructions

  1. Cut a beak out of the orange scrapbook paper.
  2. Cut a circle for the turkey head out of the brown scrapbook paper.
  3. Glue the wiggle eyes and the beak to the round circle.
  4. Cut a gobble out of the red scrapbook paper and glue it to the bottom of the beak.
  5. Glue a leaf to the back of the clothes pin, and glue the turkey head to the front of the clothespin.

Cornucopia Place Setting

Items Needed

  • Sugar Ice Cream Cone
  • Fall Candy Corn
  • Caramel drops
  • Reese’s Piece
  • Clear Goody Bag

Instructions

  1. Fill the sugar cone with the candy.
  2. Place the candy fill sugar cone in the good bag.
  3. Tie off with string, twine, or curly ribbon.

Coconut Pecan Delight Cocktail And Mini Charcuterie Board

Items Needed

•             1 ½ oz Coconut Pecan Whiskey

•             4 oz Ginger Ale

•             ½ tsp. Brown Sugar, Plus Extra For The Rim

•             Pecans for garnish

Instructions

1.            Wet the rim of a tall glass with the whiskey.

2.            Roll it in some brown sugar.

3.            Fill the glass with ice.

4.            Pour all the ingredients into the glass and stir.

Thankful Wall Banner

Items Needed

  • 4” – 5” Wood Banner Squares
  • Deco Art Acrylic Paint – Orange, Red, Green, Brown, Yellow
  • Sponge Brush
  • Twine
  • Hot Glue Gun

Instructions

  1. Draw and paint the letters THANKFUL on the wood squares.
  2. You can also paint the wood squares first with a brown and paint and antiquing medium for a great look.
  3. Using the hot glue gun, glue each banner square to the twine, in order.

