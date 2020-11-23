Add Learn How To Make A Thanksgiving Centerpiece To Your Monday To-Do List With The Flower Social

Thanksgiving might look different for a lot of you out there as far as family gatherings go, but Mel Frontino, Owner + Head Flower Chick at The Flower Social wants to offer a Thanksgiving centerpiece class for those interested.

The flowers and vase are included in the price ($85) and will be available for pick up from her 5501 North Lamar location on Wednesday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Be sure to get your ticket by today, Monday, November 23rd at midnight as the RSVPs will close then.





To learn more about Mel and The Flower Social check out their website for more details. Plus, make sure you follow Mel on Instagram @theflowersocialatx.