Add Kanzi Apples In To Your Diet For A Healthy Snack With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, an H-E-B Registered Dietitian, talked with Rosie about starting to incorporate more fruits into our diets, starting with apples. She loves Kanzi apples, which are crisp (not mealy) and have a bit of natural tang to their sweetness.

Puja loves apples because of their nutrition: apples can be a great source of fiber and they’re usually less than 100 calories a piece! She also likes their convenience: they travel well, so they’re a great on-the-go snack, and they’ll also stay fresh in the fridge for 3-4 weeks, so you can buy in bulk and eat slowly.

If you like them sweet, Puja recommends eating them plain, turning them into homemade applesauce, or dipping them into something delicious, like H-E-B chocolate hummus.

If you like them savory, Puja mentions that they’re a great salad topper, and of course, they go great with cheese! Pair them with cheese slices for a cold snack or add them into a grilled cheese for a grown-up twist on a childhood favorite.

