Add Flair To Your Zoom: Holiday Virtual Event Boxes With Craven + Co.

Tiffany Craven, founder of event production company Craven + Co., joined Studio 512 to talk about her virtual holiday event boxes, which are a riff on the Funboxes her company has been making since 2017, which have skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic!

Rosie and Steph opened personalized boxes that included tabletop s’mores and a French 75 cocktail kit (included: 2 ounces of Champagne, 1/2 ounce Lemon Juice, 1 ounce Gin, 1 Sugar Cube and Craven + Co.’s special Sugar Rim Mix).

Tiffany says, “Craven + Co. was primarily an event production and design company for 20+ years. When the pandemic hit, our work halted, as did the rest of the event and entertainment industry. It was important for me to keep my team working, because 1) I wanted Craven + Co. to survive this, and 2) my team is very close knit, like a family, and I wanted to exhaust every option that would allow me to continue paying them so they could support their families.

The Funboxes we started selling in 2017 that were designed to be used at in-person events were our unexpected magic bullet during COVID. I hadn’t initially developed them to be ‘handy in a pandemic’ but boy, they have been just that. Since 2017, we had already crested the learning curve of developing boxes that were designed to ship anywhere to anyone. That made it easy for us to rethink our boxes to be geared toward individual guests and create an ‘experience in a box’ specifically for virtual events.

We say they are Virtual Event Boxes created by event producers, because we approach each Virtual Event Box concept the same way we did our in-person events. Craven + Co. went from zero paid projects (events or otherwise) in April 2020 to selling 140 Virtual Event Boxes in May to over 1200 boxes in September and now 2000+ for December alone. As companies and non-profits commit to virtual events and working remotely through spring of 2021, it seems our virtual event boxes are here to stay for awhile.

We found extremely affordable warehouse space in the Austin American-Statesman building, so that we have the space to fulfill all of our orders. We are so grateful for that. It feels like our community is rooting for us to survive this, which means everything while things are so uncertain. My team is incredibly resilient and I’m so proud of them for working so hard to help us make the pivot we needed to. And against all odds, my small but mighty team is growing. I’m overflowing with gratitude to be in that position.

Here’s a brief ‘How It Works’ for the virtual event boxes:

Reach out + give us a brief overview of your event + the number of guests you would like to receive a Virtual Event Box. We talk with you to create the perfect box concept for your guests with elements to fit your theme + branding opportunities to highlight your company. We take it from there! We beautifully package, assemble + ship, so that you can focus on other parts of the event. Guests receive a pre-event touchpoint that builds excitement + increases engagement.

In a nutshell, our Funboxes for groups were remixed to be focused on individual guests receiving them at home to create a connected, experiencing-something-together vibe that everyone is missing in the virtual landscape.”

Learn more about getting a virtual event box for your next Zoom party, and what else Craven + Co. can do, on their website.