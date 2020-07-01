Acts Of Kindness With Wheatsville Food Co-op

Wheatsville Food Co-op is known for giving back to our community, not with just their words and donations, but with their actions.

Each time you shop at Wheatsville, and are asked to round up your total for a community partner– 100 percent of that donation is going to an organization that is helping to make Austin a better place.

A couple weeks ago, a group of Wheatsville staff volunteered at Hospice Austin. The staff members masked up and helped with the Christopher House garden. They pulled weeds, revamped flower beds, and cleaned up the landscape. The Hospice facilities staff said that the work the Wheatsville group did in those few short hours would have taken them an entire week to accomplish.