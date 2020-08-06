Acts Of Kindness: CEO Of theCHIVE Writes Rent Checks To Help Those In Need

The Chive is an Austin-based media and e-commerce company and they are raising tons of cash to help those in need.

In just a few days, they have helped over 800 people facing uncertainty and even eviction due to the pandemic.

It all started when the president and co-founder, John Resig became concerned about people being forced out of their homes. So, he ended up writing dozens of checks for $500 apiece out of his own pocket. Within the first 10 minutes John received 100 emails and hundreds more soon after. He needed help so he turned to The Chive community to raise more money to help people pay rent.

He created a GoFundMe page, and the donations poured in. At first, he set a goal of $20,000 and within 11 minutes that number was quickly passed.

The GoFundMe page raised $464,601 dollars.

