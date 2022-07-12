A local group of clinics right here in Austin has been helping patients find solutions to better health by developing personalized programs that fit their lifestyles and needs.

Robert Dominguez is one of those people. He is one of the many people that Texas Diabetes and Endocrinology has helped shape their health. Robert is working with a team to help him achieve his weight loss goals using a program called NextStepMD.

Dominguez joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about why he wanted to start this health journey and what it means to him. He also shared lifestyle changes he incorporated into the journey, pointers on how to get mentally and physically ready for this challenge, what his hardest obstacles were, what his goals are, and more.

This is the first of a three-part series that will chronicle Robert’s journey and the tools his medical team has provided to help him achieve his goals. Learn more about Robert’s journey and Texas Diabetes and Endocrinology at TexasDiabetes.com.

This segment is paid for by Texas Diabetes and Endocrinology and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.