Oral health contributes to your overall health, so it’s important to have a strong oral care routine. Dr. Quodarrius Toney joined us to help us learn more. He helps transform celebrity smiles and helps his followers improve their oral care as well. Dr. Q teamed up with Listerine to help introduce their new, most advanced formulas called Listerine Clinical Solutions, now available at Walmart.

How can we achieve a bright celeb smile?

“It’s important to have a good routine, connected with a dentist to get a more tailored approach. I recommend products from Listerine such as the new Listerine Clinical Solutions. These products were created to help prevent the most prominent issues with oral health.”

For more information, head to Listerine.com or to purchase, visit Walmart.com.

This segment is paid for by Listerine and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.