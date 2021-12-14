Accelerating Solar Jobs With NATiVE Solar

NATiVE Solar is not only changing the way we see and use energy but they are also accelerating solar jobs and green career pathways.

Casey Skaugen, Regional Operations Manager at NATiVE Solar, shared more about his career progression and recent promotion, along with recommendations to get started in the solar industry.

So Casey, what inspired you to choose a career in the solar industry?

“My inspiration to join the solar career path was based on me wanting to set up an off-grid system on my property in Bastrop. Turns out my neighbor worked for a solar company that needed installers and I began to learn more about NATiVE through my neighbor.”

Would you say that this industry offers good career advancement opportunities and room for personal growth?

“The industry definitely offers advancement in multiple ways, but we still have a tremendous demand for more workers. Some of the careers pathways that exist include the following:

Electrician career paths (Journeyman apprenticeship)

Renewable energy for the benefit of our planet through NABCEP (North American Clean Energy Professional)

Groups like Solar Austin do a great job of creating a forum for networking and sharing ideas amongst customers, employees and vendors

However, this industry will continue to evolve at a rapid rate and that means a range of new career opportunities.”

What do you recommend to someone who’s considering getting into the solar industry as far as where and how to start? What advice do you have for our audience?

“Advice for new installers. Get Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) certified as soon as possible and learn as much as you can in the field. Ask questions and try to treat every install as if it was your own home or business. Work hard, respect, and learn from coworkers with experience. People will notice, you’ll move up fast and have a career that’s thriving. Consider looking into solar if you want to do your part. It isn’t always the most logical choice to purchase a system but most of the time it is. We also have some good local programs at Del Valle, Solar Austin, and a range of partnerships with the military (Hiring our Heroes), Home Builders Institute and encourage folks to check out our website blog for details, videos, and ways to engage.”

Go to NativeSolar.com to calculate your savings with solar, request a quote, and take your power back with NATiVE Solar.

This segment is paid for by NATiVE Solar and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.