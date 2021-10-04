Accelerate Your Child’s Learning With Kumon

Kumon is an afterschool math and reading enrichment program that is designed to accelerate your child’s learning.

Kumon Instructor Amber Stephens joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk more about the program and how it can help your child.

How did Kumon originally come about?

“Mr. Kumon in Japan, in the mid-1950s, created the program for his son. His goals for creating Kumon included reverse engineering calculus, and getting students to calculus by 6th grade.”

What do students who come to Kumon learn?

“Families can choose math or reading or both. Kumon uses timing and accuracy to determine mastery of the concepts. On the math side, we work on rote memorization of math facts, and computing and calculating quickly and accurately — from counting to adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing— then to order of operations, followed by algebra and on to pre-Cal and Calculus. On the reading side, we start with pre-reading skills, then phonics skills, followed by learning well-written and understood sentences then paragraphs and on to interpreting and critiquing texts.”

What is the magic of Kumon?

“The magic is the habit of doing it daily. The academics of math and reading are really well designed and organized on the worksheets, but it’s the practice of doing the work on a daily basis that makes the overall impact. It’s like the way we take our vitamins every day, giving our bodies what they need to be healthy overall.”

Where can we go to learn more about Kumon in the Austin area?

For more information, visit Kumon.com.

This segment is paid for by Kumon and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.