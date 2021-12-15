Accelerate Your Child’s Learning With Kumon

If you are looking for a way to accelerate your child’s learning, then we have found the place for you.

Instructor Amber Stephens joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about how Kumon can help your child.

What is Kumon?

“An afterschool math and reading program designed to help students meet their potential, regardless of why they come in. Some students come needing more challenge, some come in behind at school and need to rebuild a strong foundation. With all students, we start with material that is easy for them and work them up to higher levels of math and reading.”

How does Kumon work/why is it effective?

“Kumon uses daily practice to help students have really strong basic math and reading skills. It’s like taking vitamins each day, or practicing a sport every day, the compound effect of daily habits in math and reading set the student up for long-term success in life. Students learn how to read and Kumon and that skill stays with them through school, where eventually they will be reading to learn about science, history, and literature.”

What do students and parents love about Kumon?

“The confidence students gain from learning via the Kumon method is what students and parents notice first. For long-term study skills, focus, test-taking skills, and studying ahead.”

Learn more about how Kumon can help accelerate your child’s learning at Kumon.com.

This segment is paid for by Kumon and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.