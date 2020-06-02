ABC Home & Commercial Services Helps Local Food Bank

This morning Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services sat down with Rosie to talk about how they’re helping the Central Texas Food Bank in this time of need.

We’ve talked about this in the past but can you just give us a quick overview of how you’re helping?

It’s a way we can contribute in a meaningful way to the Central Texas Food Bank. From now until the end of June for every new service that we sell and ongoing service agreement we are donating $20 to the Food Bank. We are hoping that at the end of this month we are able to make a donation somewhere between $40,000-$50,000.

And we’ve seen that every single dollar can really stretch and feed multiple people.

This horrible pandemic has affected so many individuals and businesses and every day new people are being affected by it. When you look at the lines of the food bank and think about what the most basic necessity is, the food bank is an obvious place for us to help.

What are some others ways people can help with this initiative?

You can make a contribution directly to the food bank or through KXAN at the link here. The more that we are able as a community to give, especially those that can give, need to give and help where they can.

For more information on ABC Home & Commercial Services visit them online here or give them a call at (512) 837-9500.

