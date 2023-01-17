The Faux-loma, Photo Credit Samantha Braue

Aba switches its zero proof menu throughout the seasons – like the “Unplugged” which is made with house-made green juice, ginger, lime, and pineapple. A new addition to Aba’s menu is the “Comment Section,” which is made with liquid alchemist coconut, strawberry, lemon, bubbles. The “Faux-loma” is a paloma sans booze and uses house-made pineapple fresno cordial, lime, and Three Cents Greek Grapefruit Soda. Created by Thomas Mizuno-Moore, Senior Beverage Manager, this one can be recreated below:

Faux-Loma

-.75 oz. Lime Juice

-1.5 oz. Appel’s Pineapple Serrano Cordial

-2 oz. Three Cents Greek Grapefruit Soda

-1 Pineapple Wedge

-1 Dash of Aleppo