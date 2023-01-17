Aba switches its zero proof menu throughout the seasons – like the “Unplugged” which is made with house-made green juice, ginger, lime, and pineapple. A new addition to Aba’s menu is the “Comment Section,” which is made with liquid alchemist coconut, strawberry, lemon, bubbles. The “Faux-loma” is a paloma sans booze and uses house-made pineapple fresno cordial, lime, and Three Cents Greek Grapefruit Soda. Created by Thomas Mizuno-Moore, Senior Beverage Manager, this one can be recreated below:
Faux-Loma
-.75 oz. Lime Juice
-1.5 oz. Appel’s Pineapple Serrano Cordial
-2 oz. Three Cents Greek Grapefruit Soda
-1 Pineapple Wedge
-1 Dash of Aleppo
- Combine lime juice and Pineapple Serrano Cordial in a shaker.
- Add ice, shake until cold.
- Add grapefruit soda to the shaker and strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass.
- Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a sprinkle of Aleppo.