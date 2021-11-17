Aba Is Making The Holidays Easy & Delicious With A Mediterranean Thanksgiving Meal Kit

Steph and Rosie explored Aba’s Thanksgiving dinner kit with a twist. If you don’t want to plan, prepare or clean up this holiday season, this just might be for you!

Aba’s Thanksgiving dinner with a Mediterranean twist offers:

● To-go meals for 2, 4 or 6 guests. Thanksgiving dinner costs $59.95 per person, plus tax

and includes:

○ Classic Hummus w/ crudité

○ Pumpkin Hummus with house bread

○ Village Salad

○ Black Truffle Orzo

○ Crispy Brussels Sprouts

○ Beef Tenderloin Kebab

○ Crispy Chicken Thigh with Sautéed Greens & Butternut Squash

○ Honey Pie



● All items are served cold with reheating instructions.

Pick-up and deliveries are on Wednesday, November 24th between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Order by Sunday, November 21st at 9 a.m.



● Order link: www.exploretock.com/abaaustin



Aba Giving Back This Holiday Season

Plus, Aba is giving back this holiday season by supporting the Central Texas Food Bank. Guests

can contribute by making a donation in the add-on section of their Thanksgiving dinner check

out via Tock, and Aba will match every donation to help provide to those in need.



About Aba

Aba is a Mediterranean restaurant originating from Chicago’s historic Fulton Market District with

a second location in Austin at Music Lane. Aba, meaning father in Hebrew, incorporates Chef CJ

Jacobson’s lighter style of cooking with influences from the Mediterranean, including Israel,

Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece. The bar program, crafted by Liz Pearce, showcases rare

Mediterranean-inspired wines and spirits