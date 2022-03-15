Aaron Franklin’s ‘Hot Luck Fest’ Returns In 2022 Over Memorial Day Weekend: Check Out The Chef & Music Lineup Here

Hot Luck Fest is officially back and returning to Austin Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th–29th. Founded by James Beard Award–winner Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit principal and Mohawk owner James Moody, and Mike Thelin, cofounder of Feast Portland, Hot Luck is geared to feel more like a family get-together and a backyard cookout than “just another big music and food festival.” It brings together some of Aaron’s top chefs, cooks, and musicians from all over the country and beyond. Individual tickets and weekend passes for the four-day fest are on sale now at HotLuckFest.com.

Photo courtesy Poonah Ghana

“Super stoked that we’re able to bring Hot Luck back this year. I’ve invited a whole lot of my homies to come down to Austin to cook,” said Aaron Franklin. “We’ve all been through a lot in the last year and a half, and it’s going to be fun to all get together and catch up, and help our friends at Southern Smoke, who continue to serve our industry unfailingly.”

The Hot Luck weekend means fun food events by day, featuring some of the most talented chefs in the world making food and serving good times at beloved Austin-area venues. At night, the focus shifts to music as guests can experience Austin nightlife with shows at some of Austin’s most iconic clubs, including Mohawk and Antone’s. This year, Hot Luck is excited to welcome Superchunk, Shannon and The Clams, DJ Jazzy Jeff with DJ Mel, Cam Cole, Joe Marcinek Band featuring George Porter Jr. (of The Meters) and more.

Hot Luck and the Southern Smoke Foundation are joining forces in a forward-looking partnership focused on helping folks in in the food and drink industry when they need it most. To that end, the Hot Luck team announced recently that Southern Smoke will become the charity beneficiary of the Hot Luck festival.

The 2022 events and chef lineup is as follows:

THURSDAY, MAY 26th

The Giddy Up: Mohawk

“For Thursday night’s industry kickoff, we’re hosting a pizza party that’s second to none. Guests can expect to taste some of the best pies (among other things) gathered together in one place (plus tasty treats from Whole Foods and Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar). If you’re into high-quality pizza, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and heroic excess in general, look no further than The Giddy Up event at Mohawk in downtown Austin. Presented by our homies YETI and Whole Foods Market. And with DJ Mel on the decks to get things started.”

Full Chef Lineup: Chris Bianco, Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix, AZ); Elias Cairo, Olympia Provisions (Portland, OR); Fermín Núñez, Suerte (Austin, TX); Fiore Tedesco, L’Oca d’Oro (Austin, TX); Joe Beddia, Pizzeria Beddia (Philadelphia, PA); Mike Diaz, Oseyo (Austin, TX); Rebecca Masson, Fluff Bake Bar (Houston, TX); and Reem Assil, Reem’s (Oakland, CA).

*This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is accessible only via the Whole Enchilada Ticket Package. No individual tickets are available for this industry event. DJ Jazzy Jeff will follow immediately after the food event. Individual tickets for DJ Jazzy Jeff (with DJ Mel continuing) will be available at the door at 9. Early entry for Whole Enchilada buyers is at 5:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy Julia Keim

FRIDAY, MAY 27th

Hi, How Are You?: Franklin Barbecue

“Welcome to Hot Luck ’22, and for a lot of you, welcome to Austin. We’re so thrilled to bring everyone together, safely. Join us for our extravagant East Side backyard get-together featuring Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue — famous for the longest lines in the history of lunch. We’ll eat, drink, and hoot with the chefs and culinary nerds behind all this prandial extravagance. All are welcome. Participating chef list below. Presented by our friends at Creekstone Farms.”

Full Chef Lineup: Aaron Franklin, Franklin Barbecue (Austin, TX); Amanda Shulman, Her Place (Philadelphia, PA); Andrew Taylor, Eventide Oyster Co. (Portland, ME); Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner (Raleigh, NC); Arlin Smith, Eventide Oyster Co. (Portland, ME); Chris Shepherd, Underbelly (Houston, TX); Erin Smith, Feges BBQ (Houston, TX); Jordan Rubin, Crispy Gai (Portland, ME); Kristine Kittrell, The Diner Bar (Austin, TX); Laura Sawicki, Mei Lin, Nightshade (Los Angeles, CA); Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast (Dallas, TX); Patrick Feges, Feges BBQ (Houston, TX); Shota Nakajima, Taku (Seattle, WA); Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje (Austin, TX); Todd Duplechan, Lenoir (Austin, TX); Tyson Cole, Uchi (Austin, TX).

Photo courtesy Julia Keim

SATURDAY, MAY 28th

Al Fuego: Wild Onion Ranch

“What happens when the masters of flame and forge gather together on a Texas ranch to sacrifice sparks unto the heavens? The answer is Al Fuego, Hot Luck’s celebration of live-action, flame-fueled cooking styles that run the gamut. A place where we ask chefs to utilize fire as inspiration and where chefs use all types of cooking contraptions, Al Fuego is an obsessively imagined and passionately executed showcase of the most inspiring food on the planet. If you ever wonder what chefs cook for their friends in their backyard, this is the shindig for you. Boots optional. Koozies required. Participating chef list below.”

Full Chef Lineup: Alon Shaya, Saba (New Orleans, LA); Amanda Rockman, South Congress Hotel (Austin, TX); Ashleigh Shanti, Good Hot Fish (Asheville, NC); Brad Leone, rad chef on the web (New York City, NY); Bradley Nicholson, Lutie’s (Austin, TX); Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina (Portland, OR); Casey Wilcox, Little Trouble (Lockhart, TX); Christopher Schaefer, Geraldine’s (Austin, TX); Colin Yoshimoto, Eem (Portland, OR); Davis Turner, Huckleberry (Austin, TX); Dawn Burrell, Late August (Houston, TX); Diego Galicia + Rico Torres, Mixtli (San Antonio, TX); Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop (Dallas, TX); Earl Ninsom, Eem (Portland, OR); Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria (Austin, TX); Evan LeRoy, Leroy and Lewis Barbecue, (Austin, TX); Jakub Czyszczon, Garrison (Austin, TX); James Wilson, East Austin Hotel (Austin, TX); Jeremy Charles, Raymonds (St. Johns, CA); John Tesar, Knife (Dallas, TX); Jori Jayne, Jose Enrique, José Enrique (San Juan, PR); Jules Stoddart, Olamaie (Austin, TX); Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ (Austin, TX); Kevin Fink, Hestia (Austin, TX); Maneet Chauhan, Chauhan Ale & Masala House (Nashville, TN); Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf (New Orleans, LA); Matt Horn, Horn Barbecue (Oakland, CA); Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie (Austin, TX); Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack (San Antonio, TX); Ravi Kapur, Liholiho Yacht Club (San Francisco, CA); Rick Lopez, La Condesa (Austin, TX); Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde (Chicago, IL); Shane Stark, Mongers (Austin, TX); Shota Nakajima, Taku (Seattle, WA); Stuart Brioza, The Anchovy Bar (San Francisco, CA); Susana Querejazu, Lutie’s (Austin, TX); Todd Pulsenelli, Hotel Chloe (New Orleans, NY); Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie’s (Austin, TX); Yoshi Okai, Otoko (Austin, TX); and Zak Pelaccio.

*This event is from 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. and is included in the Whole Enchilada Ticket Package who can get in early at 6:30. Individual tickets are also available.

Photo courtesy Alison Narro

TICKETS

The Whole Enchilada Ticket Package:

$500 for adults, $150 for 12-20 year olds; $75 for 12 and under, and $1,000 for family (two adults and two kids)

The Whole Enchilada Ticket Package includes:

The Giddy Up — Thursday night industry welcome party (only available with Whole Enchilada Pass)

Hi, How Are You? at Franklin Barbecue — Main event Friday evening with early entry

Al Fuego at Wild Onion Ranch — Main event Saturday evening with early entry

The Whole Enchilada Pass is the only way into the industry kickoff Giddy Up at Mohawk and offers access to every music show

As always, Whole Enchilada passes as well as industry passes can be picked up at the YETI Austin Flagship on Thursday, May 26th where Luis ‘Beto’ Robledo from Cuantos Tacos will be cooking. There will be a window early on the 27th to pick up passes there too.

Hot Luck would like to thank its partners, YETI, Whole Foods Market, Goldbelly, Karbach Brewing Co., Knob Creek, Hornitos, VANS, Creekstone Farms, Tillamook, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, KeVita, Performance Food Group, Fernet, Vital Farms, Rambler Sparkling Water, Big Green Egg, Johnnie Walker, American Lamb Board, Oatly, Desert Door, Tabasco, Montinore Estate Wine, Minamoto Foods, Genji Sake, William Chris Vineyards, Medici Roasting, Spiritless, LoLo, Alaska Seafood, Thaan Charcoal, Jacobsen’s Salt Co., Rock Sound Rum, JuiceLand & Music Water.

Fairmont Austin continues to be Hot Luck’s preferred accommodations partner, along with Austin Motel, Hotel Magdalena, South Congress Hotel, East Austin Hotel, Hotel Van Zandt, The Carpenter Hotel, Hotel San Jose, Hotel Saint Cecilia, and Hotel Ella.

For more information, go to HotLuckFest.com and follow Hot Luck on Facebook and Instagram, @hotluckfest.