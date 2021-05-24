A “Zesty” Twist On A Summer Favorite And Cocktails To Cool Off With Sherita Rankins

It may not feel like it when there’s rain, but summer is just around the corner. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for better weather as Memorial Day approaches, and with us this morning was Sherita Rankins of Busy Wife Busy Life to dish up something healthy and delish for those poolside parties.

Sherita shared a recipe for a zesty grilled potato salad with a horseradish dressing that she says is healthier than a traditional potato salad, but so simple to prepare.

Zesty Grilled Potato Salad With A Horseradish Dressing

@SheritaJanielle on Instagram

1 lb. red potatoes

1 lb. white potatoes

2-3 Tbsp. horseradish, as desired

1.5 oz. olive oil spray

4-6 Tbsp. olive oil

1/3 c. white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 c. red onion finely chopped

2 Tbsp. lemon zest

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley chopped

1/2 tsp. crushed red peppers

4 c. water, for boiling

Bring 4 c. water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add potatoes; cook 5 to 7 minutes. Drain, pat dry, and cut potatoes into rounds 1/4″ thick. Spray with approximately 1.5 oz. olive oil spray, or brush with 2 Tbsp. of olive oil if using liquid version. Sprinkle potato rounds with 1-2 Tbsp. of horseradish, as desired. While the potatoes are boiling, coat grill rack of outdoor grill with nonstick cooking spray and preheat it to medium low (250-300°F) to prevent potatoes from burning. If you don’t have an outdoor grill, you can grill potatoes in a grill pan over medium heat. Depending on your grill and your desired temperature, grill potatoes for about 10-15 minutes or until browned on the edges and tender, turning occasionally. Place the potatoes on a wire rack to cool slightly, then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Combine vinegar, 4 Tbsp. olive oil, mustard, onion, remaining 1 Tbsp. horseradish, lemon zest, parsley, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl. Add to potatoes, stirring well. Serve warm or chilled.

Strawberry Rosé Lemonade

2/3 cup of Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp of Sugar

3 Cups of Water

1 Bottle of Your Favorite French Rosé

2 Cups of Lemon Flavored Vodka

Top with a Can of sparkling water and garnish with Muddled Fresh or Frozen Strawberries Serve over ice

Sparkling Red Float

Add one scoop of Rasberry Sorbet to a glass

Add 1 oz of Vodka Top with Prosecco

Follow Sherita’s Texas adventures on social media and check out her blog, BusyWifeBusyLife.com.