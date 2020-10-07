A Very Texas Tasting! Steph And Rosie Celebrate Texas Pecans & Texas Wines With Details On A Delicious Virtual Tasting Event

Steph and Rosie paired Texas Pecans and Texas Wine in celebration of the upcoming virtual pecan and wine tasting event. If you love these things as much as we do check out the information below on how you can get involved!

As October marks Texas Pecan and Texas Wine Months, the Texas Pecan Board invites Texans across the state to celebrate these two great agriculture products all month long.

Join us in October, celebrating these two great Texas treasures by participating in a virtual pecan and wine tasting event and finding wineries and orchards near you to visit and explore!

A Toast to Texas Pecans: A Virtual Pecan and Wine Tasting

• To celebrate, the Texas Pecan Board will host a virtual pecan and wine tasting, in collaboration with Texas Fine Wine, led by Sommelier Jessica Dupuy and Texas Culinary Expert and Food Historian Melissa Guerra on October 21, 2020, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• To participate in this exciting educational and delicious tasting, simply purchase a tasting kit through Texas Fine Wine by Friday, October 9, at texasfinewine.com/upcoming-events.

• Each kit is $125 (includes shipping) plus tax.

• Includes five bottles of Texas wines, a 1-pound bag of raw pecans, and a tasting sheet and other great information about Texas pecans and wine.

• The kits can be a great night in for yourself or make a fantastic gift for someone special!

• Kits can be shipped around the country with only a handful of exceptions based on state laws.

• Kit orders close on October 9, so get your order in today!

For more information and to order your kit go to texasfinewine.com/upcoming-events