A Vegas Style Pop-Up Wedding Comes To Austin!

Contigo Catering & Bird Dog Wedding present four days of pop up weddings at Mercury Hall for couples and 18 of their closest friends and family. 

Little White Chapel Pop-up weddings at Mercury Hall include the following and prices begin at $1500: 

When: Sunday, July 5 – Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Where: Mercury Hall

Book Your Wedding Through The Little White Chapel Pop-Up Website 

