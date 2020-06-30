A Vegas Style Pop-Up Wedding Comes To Austin!

Merrick Pet Care is putting its new slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs to good use this summer through its BBQ 4 Good campaign – serving up its regionally-inspired BBQ to thousands of shelter dogs and donating more than $50,000 to support animal charities across the country.

They recently teamed up with Austin BBQ favorite la Barbecue to raise awareness and funds for Austin Pets Alive! For every direct carryout or delivery from la Barbecue, Merrick will make a donation to Austin Pets Alive! (up to $10,000 total). With each order, pet parents will also receive a special “doggy bag” with Merrick’s new slow-cooked BBQ to bring home to their dog, because #DogsLoveBBQToo. You have until July 4th to order. Learn more here!