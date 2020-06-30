A Vegas Style Pop-Up Wedding Comes To Austin!

Contigo Catering & Bird Dog Wedding present four days of pop up weddings at Mercury Hall for couples and 18 of their closest friends and family.
Little White Chapel Pop-up weddings at Mercury Hall include the following and prices begin at $1500:
- Welcome cocktail for two by Contigo Catering
- Dried bouquet and boutonniere by Remi + Gold
- Processional song of your choice
- Married by Elvis! (With options to have Elvis sing you down the aisle or sing your first dance)
- First dance song of choice
- Cake and cake cutting by Contigo Catering
- Takeaway “Vogue Vignette” sketch of couple and wedding date
- 100 professional edited photos by Cory Ryan Photography
- Live stream link for friends and family who can’t make it by Hereafter Films
- Styled space + photo opps with rentals by Party At The Moontower and Premiere Events
- Take home meal for two including cocktail kit and instructions by Contigo Catering
- An hour of fun at Mercury Hall
- Wedding planning by Bird Dog Wedding
- Options to add on additional food & drink for friends & family attending
When: Sunday, July 5 – Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Where: Mercury Hall
Book Your Wedding Through The Little White Chapel Pop-Up Website