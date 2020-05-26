A Treasure Hunter’s Paradise With WarehouseLots.com

If the thrill of the hunt or a good surprise is what you live for then maybe you should look for fun by the pallet. Stephanie spoke with Gary Stephens, owner of WarehouseLots.com about how you can find all kinds of deals.

What makes Warehouselots.com so different for consumers?

We are a little different from your average retailer or discount store. We sell products primarily by the pallet. It’s a treasure hunter’s paradise or a small retailer source. It’s been a hidden secret but we are now opening our doors to more customers.

Can you tell us how customers come into your warehouse and shop?

The best way to see what we have in stock you should visit us in person at 2216 Rutland Drive or online at WarehouseLots.com. Customers can come in, see the inventory, see that pallet, see the pricing and enjoy all of the items they got.

Tell me about the value customers walk away with for a set purchase price.

Pallets start around $300 and go up to a maximum of $800. The majority of our pallets sit around $500-$600. When you go through that pallet you’ll see that some things are brand new, some are just out of the box and normally there’s at least one item that is worth more than the entire pallet itself.

