A TIE-DYE For DIY Perfect For Mother’s Day With Lure By Y &F

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Claire Saldana with Lure By Y+ F shares a DIY Tie-Dye gift your mom will love. Plus, she gives tips when ti-dyeing to keep us staying trendy during quarantine and spring.

THINGS YOU’LL NEED:

· Dye (Claire bought the Tulip kit from Micheals, it comes with a lot of the things you need)

· Paper towels

· Tarp or Cut trash bag to prevent messes

· Rubber bands

· Bowl

· Gloves

· Gallon plastic bag

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

· Set up your area, lay down your tarp, and set up your dyes.

· Determine the print you want your finished product to look like.

· Rubber band your item according to your desired print.

· Put your gloves on and get ready to dye!

· Dye in the color pattern you’d like.

· Once done place in a gallon-sized ziplock bag to dry (6 – 8 hours).

· Fill washer to a “large load” setting and hottest suitable for the fabric

· Pop into the dryer

· If you’re doing clothing wash separately for the first few washes.

Lure By Y+ F has two locations:

12912 Hill Country Blvd.

Suite F-145

Beecave, TX

78738

3800 N Lamar Blvd.

Suite 105

Austin, TX

78756

You can also shop online at LureByYF.com and give them a follow on social media for great deals @Lure­_By_YF