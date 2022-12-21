Studio 512 friend and Austin influencer, Jane Ko of A Taste of Koko and Chef Lorin Peters (formerly of The French Laundry), founder of Cookie Rich, have partnered for a gold-dusted collaboration. Cookie Rich is known for their signature curvy cookie sandwiches, available in a variety of classic and seasonal flavors. This time around and just in time for the holidays, they’ve created a custom, limited time flavor just for A Taste of Koko. Introducing the Hot Koko: a gold-dusted, white chocolate chip cookie with dark fudge filling and a dollop of marshmallow fluff. The Cookie Rich Koko’s Curated Box is available to ship in 4-pack or 12-pack options, and include the following flavors: Hot Koko, Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Cookies + Cream, and Red Velvet + Cream Cheese – all gold dusted. Order the Koko Curated Box here.

The idea came around for this collaboration when Jane Ko discovered Cookie Rich and befriended founder Lorin Peters. Ko says, “I love supporting local businesses through my platforms, and it felt like a natural fit partnering with another small, local, women-founded and women-run business. It’s been so much fun getting to curate my own box of favorite Cookie Rich flavors!”

The Cookie Rich Koko’s Curated Box is available in both 4-pack and 12-pack gold-dusted options, beginning December 16th for purchase at the Cookie Rich trailer located at 1801 N Lamar, or order online for local pickup and delivery. The Koko’s Curated Box is also available for nationwide shipping here.

For a limited time, UberEats is offering Buy One, Get One of this limited edition pack as well as other Cookie Rich favorites. The promo is live now and available until December 31st. Not only is this promo available for local ordering, but UberEats now ships nationwide and is offering Buy One, Get One for all shipped Cookie Rich orders to arrive by Christmas. This promo runs until this Sunday, December 18th. For nationwide orders, visit the UberEats app and click on the Shipped Free category to find the Cookie Rich shipping page. For local orders, click HERE

ABOUT COOKIE RICH

Founded in October 2020 by Chef Lorin Peters (formerly of The French Laundry), Cookie Rich is the classic cookie reimagined, featuring decadent, nostalgic, and seasonal flavors. With its perfect proportions and chef-driven recipes, Cookie Rich is everyday decadence, delivered. Classic menu favorites include Funfetti + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, a funfetti sugar cookie with a rainbow sprinkle cream cheese filling; and Chocolate Chip + Dark Chocolate Fudge, an upgraded chocolate chip cookie with a dark chocolate fudge filling. Cookies are available for delivery and pick-up in Austin and shipped nationwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jane Ko is the blogger behind A Taste of Koko, an Austin-based food and travel blogger. A Taste of Koko was launched in 2010 and was the first restaurant blogger in the city featuring the hottest restaurants and weekend getaways. Author of Koko’s Guide To Austin (2019) and Koko’s Guide To Fredericksburg (2022). Koko has been voted best local Austin blogger by the Austin Chronicle in 2018 and 2019, and has been featured in O Magazine, InStyle Magazine, OWN TV Network, and The New York Times.