A Suprise Birthday Parade With Luxury, Fast Cars!

A local mom was brainstorming creative ways to celebrate her son’s 9th birthday during a quarantine and decided to seek the community’s help. She posted a request on Nextdoor to see if a few people with cool cars would be willing to drive by and wave hi to Ethan for his birthday and surprise him.

Well, the surprise was on her when she received an overwhelmingly positive response from over 90 drivers of amazing cars willing to participate in the drive-by parade. It gained so much momentum that the neighboring subdivisions requested that the parade to go past their homes too. Ethan’s mom Devon, suddenly put on her planning cap and began workings on planning and organizing a HUGE community parade in 7 days. She had to organize a staging area for all these cars, create a parade route map, organize all the logistics for the cars, communicate with the local Fire Department and Sheriff Department and work on informing all her neighbors of the upcoming parade (all while keeping it a surprise from Ethan).

On Monday April 27th, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office led the birthday, car parade followed by a North Hays County Fire Department truck. There were 90 plus luxury cars that joined the parade and went through 4 subdivisions in Driftwood.

Hundreds of families sat in front of their homes to enjoy the show. The birthday boy was ecstatic with all the cool cars and many neighbors were so grateful for the opportunity to enjoy a truly unique parade during the Covid-19 quarantine.

Some of the cars included McLarens, Porsches, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, a 1929 Ford Model A Tudor, Ferraris and a Dodge Viper! There were cars ranging from 1929 all the way to 2020 and even a couple of race cars that held track records!

Ethan was so surprised and his favorite was seeing all the Lambo’s! His mom says, “he was jumping up and down with pure JOY each time the cars revved their engines and couldn’t believe he was seeing all these amazing cars.” Even though we are in the middle of a quarantine, he told her, “BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!”

You can watch the full parade here!