A Summer Treat To Curve Your Sweet Tooth

Ingredients Needed:

Grapefruit

Local Honey (you can use maple syrup, or blue agave)

Cinnamon

Instructions:

Set your oven to 375 degrees. While the oven is heating up, slice the grapefruits in half and loosen the sections. Pour honey into the center of the grapefruit and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake for 15/ 20 minutes. Grab your spoon and enjoy!

It’s a simple, delicious and nutritious snack to satisfy your sweet tooth. It has very few calories, yet high on nutrients. The baked grapefruit is packed with vitamins A and C which helps boost the immune system and helps control blood sugar. It’s a great recipe for diabetics as well.

