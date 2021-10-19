A Spooktacular Halloween DIY For $4 Or Less

Steph found a TikTok video that showcased a fun, easy and inexpensive DIY to do as Halloween is creeping up on us.

All materials needed can be found at the dollar store or maybe in your junk drawer at home, keeping the cost to $4 or less! Here’s what you’ll need:

-Balloons (white or clear will work best)

-Garbage bags (small or med size)

-Electrical Tape

-Clear Tape

-String

The kids will likely love to help with this one but if you want to surprise them before they get home from school you can do this DIY in about 5 minutes.

Attach your friendly ghosts to a ceiling fan with string or twine and enjoy!

