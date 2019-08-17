A Spirit That is Bringing School Spirit By Providing School Supplies

Uncle Nicky’s is teaming up with Sombra Mezcal on Monday, August 19th at 11 AM. Sombra Mezcal will be provinding school supply kits for underprivileged elementary school students right here in Austin. Uncle Nicky’s Bar Manager, Alex Bublis got our weekend started as she shook up a Sombra Mezcal Negroni and talked more about the charity event.

Uncle Nicky’s Italian Specialties brings the relaxed and approachable all-day dining experience of Northern Italian cafes to Austin. Open daily from 8 AM-11PM with a daily happy hour from 2- 5 PM. Happy hour includes $1 beers, and you can add a shot of Campari or Fernet for only $3!

For more information check out Uncle Nicky’s https://www.unclenickys.com/ and Sombra Mezcal. http://www.sombramezcal.com/

Sombra Mezcal Negroni Recipe:

1.5 oz Sombra Mezcal

.75 oz Campari

.75 oz martini riserva

3 dashes of grapefruit bitters

Garnished with a grapefruit peel