Nobody celebrates the holidays bigger or better than Moody Gardens in Galveston and they are back at it again this season.

Maddie Collins, the communications coordinator at Moody Gardens, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us all about the exciting events and shows.

What is going on this holiday season at Moody Gardens?

“Moody Gardens is the perfect holiday destination we have Holiday in the Gardens which features Ice Land, the Festival of Lights trail, train rides, smores, hot chocolate, ice skating, and more. We also have holiday 3D and 4D films playing at our theaters, we have holiday buffets at the restaurants on the property and we have really great hotel packages that include these fun activities also.”

Moody Gardens is just a quick drive away tell us a little about what guests can look forward to by staying at the Moody Gardens Hotel.

“Galveston is just a quick drive away! You can come down with your family and friends and park your car for the weekend and not even have to leave. We have several great packages available for the holiday season so lots of ways to stay and save. Everything is within walking distance, The hotel is all decorated for the holidays, we have several restaurants at the hotel and around the property, and we have lots of activities going on for the entire family.”

Moody Gardens has a lot to offer! What else can guests look forward to throughout the holiday season?

“Yes, besides the holiday attractions and all of the activities going on at the hotel we also have holiday buffets so you can bring your family down and leave the cooking and cleaning to Moody Gardens and enjoy breakfast with Santa and Christmas buffets. We also have a Cirque dinner and show going on all throughout this month and we are ringing in the New Year with a family-friendly New Year’s Palooza party. So we have a lot to keep the family entertained. You can book your hotel stay, buy tickets, and more at MoodyGardens.org.“

This segment is paid for by Moody Gardens and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.