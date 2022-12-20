The holidays are upon us and it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. BlueSprig Pediatrics, a national provider of ABA therapy for children with autism, knows that for gift-givers of cherished children with autism, finding the perfect little treasure may be challenging.

To help, they created a very special holiday gift guide, one specifically for children with autism and included some considerations as well!

Before hunting for the perfect item, a few things to consider are:

Does the toy fit the child’s developmental age or stage?

Does it reflect the child’s interests?

Will they enjoy it?

If you are buying for a child other than your own, don’t hesitate to reach out and ask their parent what is on their child’s wish list this year! Just like all children, a child with autism’s interests and tastes constantly change and evolve.

Now onto the fun part! Here is BlueSprig’s Gift Guide for Children with Autism list 2022!

Activities:

Snow Powder – product to just add water to create fluffy snow

Sentence Building Game – interlock cards to create sentences

Inflatable Ball Pit – small play area filled with soft plastic balls

Legos

Puzzles

Sensory Bins

Baking

Make music together

Sensory Products:

Super Sensory Kit – includes different fidget toys/slime/play sand

Light projector – displays colorful lights and shapes

Water Beads – small beads that grow to a larger gel form when submerged in water

Crafts:

Kinetic Sand – colorful sand that molds

Play Doh

Paint / Chalk / Crayons / Color Pencils

Technology

Noise canceling headphones

Handheld gaming device

Handheld audio player

Other:

Cozy Peapod – small inflatable cushion

Rain sticks – creates a soothing noise

Weighted Blankets

White noise machine

Night Light

Sensory Swing

Children Books

And always remember, the very best gift is love, attention and autism awareness and acceptance.

