The holidays are upon us and it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. BlueSprig Pediatrics, a national provider of ABA therapy for children with autism, knows that for gift-givers of cherished children with autism, finding the perfect little treasure may be challenging.

To help, they created a very special holiday gift guide, one specifically for children with autism and included some considerations as well!

Before hunting for the perfect item, a few things to consider are:

  • Does the toy fit the child’s developmental age or stage?
  • Does it reflect the child’s interests?
  • Will they enjoy it?

If you are buying for a child other than your own, don’t hesitate to reach out and ask their parent what is on their child’s wish list this year! Just like all children, a child with autism’s interests and tastes constantly change and evolve.

Now onto the fun part! Here is BlueSprig’s Gift Guide for Children with Autism list 2022!

Activities:

  • Snow Powder – product to just add water to create fluffy snow
  • Sentence Building Game – interlock cards to create sentences
  • Inflatable Ball Pit – small play area filled with soft plastic balls
  • Legos
  • Puzzles
  • Sensory Bins
  • Baking
  • Make music together

Sensory Products:

  • Super Sensory Kit – includes different fidget toys/slime/play sand
  • Light projector – displays colorful lights and shapes
  • Water Beads – small beads that grow to a larger gel form when submerged in water

Crafts:

  • Kinetic Sand – colorful sand that molds
  • Play Doh
  • Paint / Chalk / Crayons / Color Pencils

Technology

  • Noise canceling headphones
  • Handheld gaming device
  • Handheld audio player

Other:

  • Cozy Peapod – small inflatable cushion
  • Rain sticks – creates a soothing noise
  • Weighted Blankets
  • White noise machine
  • Night Light
  • Sensory Swing
  • Children Books

And always remember, the very best gift is love, attention and autism awareness and acceptance.

