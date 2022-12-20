The holidays are upon us and it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. BlueSprig Pediatrics, a national provider of ABA therapy for children with autism, knows that for gift-givers of cherished children with autism, finding the perfect little treasure may be challenging.
To help, they created a very special holiday gift guide, one specifically for children with autism and included some considerations as well!
Before hunting for the perfect item, a few things to consider are:
- Does the toy fit the child’s developmental age or stage?
- Does it reflect the child’s interests?
- Will they enjoy it?
If you are buying for a child other than your own, don’t hesitate to reach out and ask their parent what is on their child’s wish list this year! Just like all children, a child with autism’s interests and tastes constantly change and evolve.
Now onto the fun part! Here is BlueSprig’s Gift Guide for Children with Autism list 2022!
Activities:
- Snow Powder – product to just add water to create fluffy snow
- Sentence Building Game – interlock cards to create sentences
- Inflatable Ball Pit – small play area filled with soft plastic balls
- Legos
- Puzzles
- Sensory Bins
- Baking
- Make music together
Sensory Products:
- Super Sensory Kit – includes different fidget toys/slime/play sand
- Light projector – displays colorful lights and shapes
- Water Beads – small beads that grow to a larger gel form when submerged in water
Crafts:
- Kinetic Sand – colorful sand that molds
- Play Doh
- Paint / Chalk / Crayons / Color Pencils
Technology
- Noise canceling headphones
- Handheld gaming device
- Handheld audio player
Other:
- Cozy Peapod – small inflatable cushion
- Rain sticks – creates a soothing noise
- Weighted Blankets
- White noise machine
- Night Light
- Sensory Swing
- Children Books
And always remember, the very best gift is love, attention and autism awareness and acceptance.
About Blue Sprig Pediatrics and the BlueSprig family of companies:
BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider in ABA Therapy with 140 locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.