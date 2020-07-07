A Senior Living Facility In Round Rock Joins TikTok

Residents at The Enclave in Round Rock have been staying strong and positive through this global pandemic, and team members are keeping the energy going by providing opportunities for engagement, movement, connection, and happiness.

This has included outdoor balcony dancing with North Austin Music Therapy, virtual bingo with the one and only Matthew McConaughey and his family, and now the “Baby Boomers” are joining the world of TikTok. Who says TikTok is just for Gen Z? The residents have had a blast learning the dances and doing activities together, six feet apart.

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, is home to just over 100 residents living in independent living apartments. Make sure you give them a follow on TikTok @RoundRockSeniorLiving to brighten your day!



