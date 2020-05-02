A Senior Farewell With A Vandergrift High School Student

This weekend was supposed to be The Legacie’s Spring Show which is the culmination of the entire year, put on stage. It is a 2 hour long production that the dance team works all year on. Due to the pandemic and school cancellations, this would of been the last time for seniors to dance together as a class and with their team before graduation. We had the chance to chat with Laura Parrish who is a senior at Vandergrift and Captain of The Legacy Dance Team.

The Legacies at Vandergrift High School has had several highlights this year as a dance team. In February, they came off of an extremely successful competition season. Winning 3 competitions in a row, which has yet to happen in their dance team history. Captain, Laura Parrish played a huge role in pushing the team to be so successful. Laura even took home 1st place in her solo dance routine.

To learn more about Vandergrift Legacies go to vhslegacies.org for more details.