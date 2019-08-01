A Quick Trip To Lumberyard Studio in Smithville

Steph recently stopped by Lumberyard Studio in Smithville where Artist and Owner Judy Paul shared her process for creating the cover art on the August issue of Texas Highways Magazine. In addition to creating art at her studio Judy also opens it to crafty folks who want to work on DIY collages or shop for candles, soaps and other local goods. Lumberyard Studio is featured in the current issue of Texas Highways “small towns we love” issue that’s available on newstands now.

For more information go to www.Lumberyard.studio.