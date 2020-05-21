A Plant-Based Memorial Day Recipe

This recipe is perfect for summer and Memorial Day weekend. Fire up your grill with Wheatsville Co-op’s Deals!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Beyond Burger® patties
  • ¼ cup cilantro
  • ½ tsp. ground Coriander
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • ½ tsp curry powder
  • 2 hamburger buns
  • ½ red onion
  • Crumbled plant-based feta

Directions:

  1. Bring a grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Sprinkle each side of the Beyond Burger patties with ground coriander.
  3. Add patties to the grill and cook according to packaging, about 4 minutes each side.
  4. While the Beyond Burger cooks, slice the red onion into half-inch slices. Cook the slices flat side down on the grill until the onion is tender and has begun to caramelize, about 5 – 7 minutes each side.
  5. Prepare the spicy ketchup: stir together ¼ cup ketchup and 1/2 tsp. curry powder.
  6. Remove patty and onion from the grill. Heat the buns on the pan.
  7. Once cooked, serve the Beyond Burgers on a toasted bun topped with spicy ketchup, grilled onion, cilantro, and crumbled feta.

