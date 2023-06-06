Happy Summer! We are so excited to dive into this season’s Austin Home issue and what a cover! Lara Hallock joined us to tell us about the cover story of Austin’s Kendra Scott’s home.

Get a look Inside Kendra Scott’s Mediterranean-meets- Hill Country oasis

With more than 130 storefronts and a non-profit emphasis that includes an eponymous leadership institute at the University of Texas, Kendra Scott has become a household name across the globe. But when she started her empire in 2002, Scott was making her creations from a spare bedroom in her former home in Austin.

Driving into the four-acre West Austin property immediately transports the whole family to a Mediterranean getaway right at home.

Columnar Italian cypress trees lead to the stucco-clad, Italianate home, which is sur- rounded by hills leading down to Lake Austin. The Italian inspiration came naturally due to the sloping environs reminiscent of Positano or Lake Como, two of Scott’s favorite places, but the challenge was to keep the expansive home feeling intimate.

Lara also told us about this issue’s “Designer Challenge” for the summer.

The Challenge: We challenged Etch Design Group to source Austin shops and showrooms for a light-drenched sunroom perfect for lounging.

The Challenger: Savanna Eccles, Lead Designer at Etch Design Group

ACCENT CHAIRS: “I love the warm tone of these rattan chairs by Platt and Young for Driade, Italy, 1998. You can’t have an indoor/outdoor space without a touch of rattan.”

ACCENT TABLES: “These solid Carrara marble tables by Angelo Mangiarotti are timeless and bring a grounding presence to whimsical furnishings.”

STATEMENT RUG: “I love the energy and spirit that Black Sheep Unique brings to their showroom. It’s a company so true to what Austin is all about! It really shows through this funky pattern on a textural Moroccan rug. I just had to incorporate it.”

PILLOW FABRIC: “I am constantly in awe of Supply Showroom’s ability to source the most sweet, colorful, and one-of-a- kind patterns and artists. This pattern has a retro touch that evokes fun and nostalgia.”

Lara also covered Liz Lambert’s new fabrics and rugs line.

For years Liz Lambert has been synonymous with the latest in Austin hotel and hospitality design, not to mention the Marfa favorite El Cosmico.

Now, she and her marketplace, Far West, have collaborated with Perennials Fabrics and Rugs on a new line of fabrics and rugs inspired by her homes in Marfa and Baja California.

The collection comes in an array of colors and five fabric qualities as well as a new flatwoven rug design intended for outdoor use. Perennialsfabrics.com

Lastly, Lara shared more about Scott Ballew’s cool eclectic little bungalow in Travis Heights!

Never underestimate the power of a small project. When Scott Ballew, head of video at Yeti, worked with architecture firm Side Angle Side to create a dining room for his bungalow, the 100 added square feet opened the home to the backyard and gave him space for creative pursuits—his upcoming album, Rio Bravo, was even recorded there. The house also packs in design details, such as the above steel- frame windows painted in International Orange.

Pickup a Summer Issue (on stands now) or visit www.austinhome.com to check out the latest featured stories.