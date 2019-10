The next time you have a hankering for a cold treat, you may want to check out Dip Dip Dip Ice Cream. The dessert shop has just opened! Pastry Chef Liana Sinclair says,”It’s like Tinder for ice cream.”

If you want to see all the menu options, be sure to visit www.DipDipDip-IceCream.com, or head over to their ice cream shop at 7301 Burnet Rd, Suite 101.