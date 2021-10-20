A Mighty Fine Collaboration: Round Rock Donuts & Mighty Fine Burgers Team Up Through Halloween

Steph and Rosie tried out the new Donut Burger collab between Mighty Fine Burgers and Round Rock Donuts. The Donut Burger is a Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese a Round Rock Donut Bun.

Mighty Fine has 5 locations across town — Arbor Walk, Brodie Lane, Cedar Park, Round Rock and the trailer at 4 Points. The Donut Burger is available at all locations through October 31st!

If Pizza night is more your thing, how about trying out something new and giving back to a great cause?

Tony C’s Pizza and Beer Garden teamed up with Austin Pets Alive! to give back $1 for every Pizza of the Month sold. The Pizza of the Month is Oktoberfest, which is an Olive Oil base topped with Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Roasted Garlic, Bermuda Onion and Tillamook Cheddar and is available through October 31st.

Tony C’s Pizza and Beer Garden Now Open on Anderson Lane Near Shoal Creek and in Round Rock in front of Dell Diamond. In addition to delicious pizza and Italian food you’ll also find 30 Beers & 6 Wines on tap, plus Sangria, Frosé and Bellinis with TVs on every wall.

It’s a great spot in town to watch fall football with Longhorn and SEC Networks as well as NFL Sunday Ticket — see every game, all season.