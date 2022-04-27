We’re mid-season with Austin FC, and year two is going well! Austin FC is currently ranked second in the Western Conference. Studio 512 intern, Manthurs Oseni, invited his soccer-loving friend, Nicholas Adu-Gyamfi, to weigh in on how things stand.

Nick got to work last year at Austin FC as a Media Associate, and was able to watch every match pitchside! Nick has always been drawn to the sport, and he’s played it since he was a kid. He’s pleased to see Coach Josh Wolff strengthening areas that were ripe for growth last year. He says, “Our attacker Sebastian Driussi is warming up to life in Austin quickly, and is pivotal to leading Austin FC to a playoff push in 2022!”

Austin FC plays just down the road against the Houston Dynamo this weekend. Nick says that he believes we’re stronger at home with fans showing big support, but the good news is that FC fans can travel for this match-up!

If you want to check out the game but can’t make the journey, Studio 512 recently covered The Pitch, which is next to Austin FC’s training grounds! It has four restaurants, two bars and a coffee/pastry concept, along with plenty of parking, seating and big-screen TVs! Check out the space at ThePitchAustin.com.