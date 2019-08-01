A Look Inside The Kitten Nursery At Austin Pets Alive!

Steph recently stopped by Austin Pets Alive Neonatal Kitten Nursery and ICU to hear about their program and what roles they need volunteers to fill. If you love kittens they would love to hear from you!

APA is an organization through which you can find pets to adopt or foster. They have dogs, cats, and other animals up on their website readily available for adoption.

They also are happily taking applications for volunteers. You can apply to volunteer in groups or in tours. If you don’t have the time to go in person, you can always help with a donation. You can easily give to APA! on their website.

The APA! website is where you’ll also find available programs such as their Dog Behavior Program, Parvo Puppy ICU, and the Ringworm Adoption Center.

When Austin Pets Alive! was first established, Austin had a kill rate of 87%. Today they have a save rate of 97%.

For more information go to their website at www.austinpetsalive.org or follow them on social media @austinpetsalive.