A Local Kid Designs A Face Mask With Proceeds Going To A Local Charity



Last month we shared with you about Do 512 Family kids’ face mask design challenge. Kids 5 to 15 joined in, designing masks that they’d proudly wear– that convey concepts of doing good, being a great neighbor, and caring for others.

After narrowing the contest down to five finalists, the community helped choose the winner! Congratulations to 1st grader, Kaelee! Kaelee is 7 years old and attends Cedar Creek Elementary and has a heart full of hospitality.

Her artwork is now being produced in collaboration with a local screen printing shop, Fine Southern Gentlemen, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish of Central and South Texas, which was Kaelee’s charity of choice. Masks are sold in both adult and kid sizes for $10 each with $2 per mask going to Make-A-Wish.