A Local Couple Tie The Knot With A QuaranSTREAM Church Wedding

Studio 512 would like to congratulate Megan and Robert Murillo on their social distancing wedding.

The newlyweds are viewers who wrote into the show to share their story of getting their marriage blessed in a catholic church, located in Kyle. Over the past three years, the couple have been going through the convalidation process and in the middle of a pandemic, they were able to tie the knot. On April 28, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Marie de Claret, Fr. Brian Phillips helped bless their marriage. The ceremony was live streamed so family and friends could witness their special day.

You can watch the ceremony here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-m4jpjXLWrk&feature=youtu.be

