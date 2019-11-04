A Holiday Gift Guide With A Purpose From Aspire Accessories

Aspire Accessories stopped by Studio 512 to give us a look at their holiday gift guide — and buying with Aspire is a really great thing to do!

Aspire Accessories is a program of Social Motion Skills, Inc. is a work transition program for adults with autism and similar special needs. They provide a solution to what is known as the “services cliff” for this population of individuals once they age out of supported school-based environments.

The CDC reported in 2018 that 1 in 59 children (1 in 37 boys) will be diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD.) by age eight. Many with ASD find it difficult to obtain and keep jobs.

Social Motion, Inc.’s mission is “Providing strategies and life path solutions to enable those with social cognitive challenges to become productive, fulfilled individuals.”

Learn more about the program — and hear testimonies from people who work there — at www.aspireaccessories.com.