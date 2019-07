Did you know that tunafish can only breed after the age of six? And that most tunafish never live to breeding age? That's why Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen is participating in #TimeOutForTuna. For the entire summer season, Lucky Robot is not serving any of their tuna dishes on Tuesdays in order to conserve the natural resource that is the dwidling tuna population.

In the month of May, Bluefin Tuna begin their breeding season around the world. Pacific Bluefin breed in the Sea of Japan, while Western Atlantic BFT come to the Gulf of Mexico. Due to their popularity, many are being harvested before they can reach breeding age. Currently, only 3.3% of Pacific Bluefin and 7.5% of Western Atlantic Bluefin tuna are of breeding age.